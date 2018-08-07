LANGLOIS - The following events are offered at the Langlois Public Library, 48234 Highway 101.
A Night at the Library - a movie night, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10. Come watch "Isle of Dogs" and snack on some popcorn.
"Isle of Dogs" follows a boy’s journey to find his lost dog. Directed and co-written by Wes Anderson, this animated adventure comedy stars the voice talents of Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin and Edward Norton. The movie is rated PG-13 for thematic elements and some violent images.
A representative from South Coast Business Employment Corporation/Worksource Oregon will be available on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Job seekers and business representatives are encouraged to stop by to discuss available services. Classroom training and on-the-job training programs are available for eligible individuals. SCBEC currently provides Certified Nurses Assistance training at the Coos Bay corporate headquarters. Appointments may be made by calling Mo Aakre at 541-751-8506.
Veterans Outreach Day will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15. The outreach will continue on every third Wednesday of the month. Get help with filing service connection claims, obtain military documents, medical enrollment, housing assistance and additional services.
The Summer Book Sale will be held from noon-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. The second annual Open House will be held from 11 a.m.-noon the same day to celebrate library volunteers with coffee and pastries. This will also be the time for the Summer Reading Program participants to pick up their prizes.
Interesting Langlois presents a free talk with award-winning local author Gary Carter at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. Carter will be discussing many of his works, both past and current, including "Cedars of Lebanon," "Imagery," and "Songs from Southern Oregon Coast," a book of poetry compiled by Carter.
Carter was born in San Diego, Calif. in 1938 where he graduated from Sweetwater High School and attended San Diego State University as botany major, shortly after being honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps. His poems have appeared in the Port Orford News and the Las Vegas Sun, as well as other poetry journals and magazines.
For more information on any of the above events, contact the Langlois Public Library at 541-348-2066.