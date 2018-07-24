BANDON - A fundraiser for the Sixes Fire Department featuring the world famous Kingston Trio will be held from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, and again from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park.
Tickets are $25 for select seating, $45 for prime seating and $75 for VIP seating and available at kingstontrio.com.
All profits will go to the Sixes Fire Department for desperately needed vehicles, tools and safety equipment to replace expired or deteriorated ones.
"We need better equipment to arm our firefighters who help us," said Tim Leslie of the Sixes Fire Department.
From day one, there were three young kids literally growing up at the elbows of The Kingston Trio: Josh Reynolds, the son (and doppelganger) of Nick Reynolds and a native of Elk River Road just north of Port Orford, Mike Marvin, Josh’s cousin and adopted son of Nick, and Tim Gorelangton, Josh and Mike’s lifetime friend.
These “Sons of Nick” went on to pursue different successful careers but always remained close, playing and singing the Trio collection whenever they could. The unspoken hope was to someday re-unite and carry the Kingston Trio legacy to a new level. With the rising resurgence of folk music, Reynolds, Marvin and Gorelangton are able to return full-time to their first love — folk music. They have emerged onto today’s music scene as The Kingston Trio 3.0. No mere tribute band, but a true musical heritage continued, complete with striped shirts and genes.
Curry County is the spiritual home of the Kingston Trio as they stay in Marvin's house up Elk River Road outside of Port Orford for rehearsals, recording, fundraising dinners, spiritual singalongs and house concerts, all on land Nick Reynolds owned 40 years ago.
The Kingston Trio has held fundraising concerts along the South Coast. Last summer they raised over $12,000 for the Chetco Bar Fire Fund.
Come hear the most successful folk band in the history of music entertain audiences with classics like "Tom Dooley," "MTA," "Where Have All The Flowers Gone" and "The Ballad of Wayne Moore." This night of music begins with local band Soul Pie featuring the dynamic foundation of the Rhythm and Prime section, the provocative harmonies of the Soul Sistahs, and the knock-out punch of the Brass Knuckles horn section.
Doors open at 6 p.m., Soul Pie takes the stage at 7 p.m., with the Kingston Trio downbeat at 7:30 p.m.
A special art exhibit, "Wildfires on my Mind" will be on display in the lobby of the Sprague Theater during and after the benefit concerts with all proceeds benefiting U.S. Wildfire Relief.
For more information, visit the Sixes River Fire Facebook page, www.kingstontrio.com/tour, or contact Leslie at 541-253-6047.