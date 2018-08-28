BANDON - Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to attend a reception for member Kathleen Morey Bailey, the featured artist for September, along with gallery members' continuing show “Americana.”
An artists' reception will be held at the gallery from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1. Music will be provided by Four Handed Piano and refreshments will be served.
Morey Bailey often describes her work as "intuitive" and "free flowing." She has a long exhibition history and has worked in a variety of mediums over the years such as pen and ink, oils, acrylic and collage. Her subject matter ranges from natural landscapes to buildings and portraiture.
Morey Bailey also teaches classes at the gallery year round.
Come enjoy art, music, refreshments and the company of folks in the local art scene.
A fall schedule for upcoming classes will be available, or visit the gallery's website or Facebook page to keep up to date on the latest art happenings.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., SE, Old Town Bandon and is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through the summer months.