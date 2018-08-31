BANDON - It's only fitting that the person who worked as executive director for the Chamber of Commerce for many years would be chosen as this year's Cranberry Festival Grand Marshal.
Julie Miller resigned from the position in March, but she's happy to see the traditions she helped grow are continuing.
"When Anthony (Zunino, Cranberry Festival chairman) called me, I was really, really pleased. I felt honored to be asked," Miller said.
Miller feels a strong bond with the community where she has grown professionally and raised her daughter Maddie Kay, now 13, with her husband, David Miller Jr.
Miller grew up in St. Louis, MO., and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Communications from Maryville University. After college, she moved to Steamboat Springs, Colo.
"It was the perfect place to be in your 20s," Miller said.
She worked at the Sheraton Hotel and then as a ski lift operator. That's when she met David Miller Jr. and fell in love. Miller, son of David Miller Sr., owner of Moore Mill Lumber Co., was working as a bike mechanic. He told Julie he planned to return to Bandon and wanted her to come with him.
So she visited and fell in love with the town, too.
"It was beautiful, and the day I came there was no wind and I saw the biggest sailboat come through, almost on cue."
When she finally moved to town, it rained for 45 days straight. But Miller has never regretted her decision.
She worked for Moore Mill and for Oregon Properties, then opened up the Posh Nosh Deli in 101 The Marketplace of Bandon building. In 1997 she began volunteering with the Chamber of Commerce, which was being run at the time by Karen Sinko. That year, the Cranberry Festival theme was "It's Cranberry Heaven in '77." She ran the Treasure Chest raffle. In 1998, she took on a bigger role as events coordinator. In 2000, she became executive director.
"It was a great time to work with the Chamber," Miller said. "The economy was on the rise and Bandon Dunes Golf Resort had opened and even though at the time it was controversial, there was excitement. It was fun and a great place to learn how to be a director. There was just a lot of activity and energy in town."
Then the economy took a sharp downturn in 2007. It took Bandon longer to recover than some areas. A lot of businesses were barely hanging on and many closed. Logging and cranberries had already dwindled as local economic drivers. But Bandon had so many things going for it - its beautiful beaches and other outdoor recreational opportunities, the Port of Bandon's boardwalk, the draw of Bandon Dunes and easy accessibility from U.S. Highway 101.
It was those things that Miller and the Chamber of Commerce focused on promoting to help make Bandon the tourist destination it is today. Each year, she learned more about marketing Bandon and creating a buzz about the community, balanced with helping businesses with ribbon cuttings, after-hour events and seasonal promotions such as the Shop Local campaign during the holidays and raising funds for fireworks on the Fourth of July.
Miller decided to leave the position when she felt the timing was right. The Chamber had a new award-winning website, a strong board of directors and was financially sound.
She hoped to take off a few months before looking for a new job. Then one practically fell into her lap. She is now network manager for the Oregon South Coast Regional Tourism Network.
"I love my new job," she said. "At the Chamber you do 100 different things, but this is just focused on tourism and economic development."
Miller's job is to build trust regionally and to find opportunities to create partnerships, collaboration opportunities and leverage dollars. She travels throughout Coos, Curry and coastal Douglas counties, from Reedsport to Brookings and inland as far as Powers.
"What we'd like to do is focus the entire region in a direction to make the South Coast a tourist destination," she said. "It's a brand new position and if we do well, Travel Oregon will model it throughout the state."
The Bandon Chamber has hired a new executive director after an exhaustive search. Ruthie Painter, who lives in Bandon part-time, will be moving from the Ashland area to take over the job later this month.
Miller is a excited to see where the Chamber will go under a new director.
"I feel the Chamber is in good shape to have a new person come in and build on or maybe do things I wasn't able to do," Miller said.
Meanwhile, she's still involved with Bandon and doesn't plan on going anywhere.
"I'll always be a dedicated member of this community," she said.