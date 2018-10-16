COOS BAY – Award-winning Russian concert pianist Ilya Yakushev will perform live at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S. Broadway in Coos Bay. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert.
Tickets are available at the door $30 for this concert, or $60 for the remaining three community concerts, and tickets can also be purchased seven days a week at Farr's Hardware in Coos Bay.
Thanks to the financial support of the Coos Bay North Bend Rotary club, the CCCCA is in its 82nd concert season. CCCCA is partnering with the Egyptian Theatre, Mill Casino, Epuerto, Michael Gordon CPA, Inner Sanctum Studios, and 7-Devils Brewery to add concessions to what promises to be an outstanding evening of entertainment.
Yakushev, with many awards and honors to his credit, continues to astound and mesmerize audiences at major venues on multiple continents. Winner of the World Piano Competition in Cincinnati in 2005, Yakushev received his first award at age 12 at the Young Artists Concerto Competition in St. Petersburg. He has since gone on to win many prestigious awards. His performances partner breathtaking arrangements of classical favorites with multimedia imaging that will bring the music to life around the audience.
The Coos County Community Concert Association has been presenting world-class entertainment to the Coos Bay area since 1937. The CCCCA is an all–volunteer, subscription-based organization offering an affordably-priced concert series each year. Styles and genres include ensemble and solo instrumentalists, Chinese acrobats, jazz and dance troupes.
Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. View a video about Live On Stage.
For more information please contact Jay Farr at 541-297-4008 or visit the Coos County Community Concert Association’s website at www.cccca.com.