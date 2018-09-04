LANGLOIS - The Humbug Mountain Weavers and Spinners Guild will host an open house and sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Langlois Fire Hall, 94322 First Street. Guild members will be available to answer questions regarding their guild, and will provide refreshments.
The sale will include hand-crafted gift items created by guild members. There will be yarns, both handspun and commercial, suitable for weaving or knitting holiday treasures. While an assortment of equipment and tools will be on hand for demonstration, some are for sale, including a 4-harness floor loom. There will be door prizes, and the first 25 eager participants will take home a kumihimo key fob.
The guild meets the third Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Langlois Firehall. The meetings begin with business and often end with an encouraging program of a lecture or demonstration. The public is always welcome to guild meetings to learn of guild activities and enjoy a cup of coffee.