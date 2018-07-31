BANDON - Second Street Gallery presents watercolor artist Jane Hardgrove as the Meet and Greet the Artist this weekend. Hardgrove will demonstrate painting from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, and Sunday Aug. 5, at the gallery, 210 Second St. SE, in Old Town.
A fifth generation Oregonian on both sides of her family, Hardgrove's work shows her love and relationship with the beauty of Oregon. A distinguished and respected landscape designer and contractor for 33 years, her interest in painting began with a drawing class to add to her design business. The drawing class was just the beginning into a lifelong love of watercolors.
Hardgrove is an award-winning member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon. She was a founding member of the Art and Soul Gallery in Ashland and has exhibited her work in many one-person and group shows. Her work has been reproduced in prints, posters and cards. Hardgrove started teaching drawing and watercolor in community classes in 1990. Since 2005, she has been teaching weekly classes and workshops. She is a popular watercolor teacher who focuses on the basic techniques and design principles with humor and enthusiasm.
“Watercolors … the free flowing, accidental, spontaneous medium has been my choice and challenge for 30 years," Hardgrove said. "My love of the outdoors with its ever-changing moods and faces has been my constant inspiration. I am deeply interested in the possibilities for enigma with watercolors … undefined areas, soft or lost edges, bringing the focus only into some areas. I feel painting with unanswered questions leaves more opening for movement, personal interpretations and emotional undercurrents. I often work in a series. Trees, nests and northwest land forms have been subjects I have explored. Patterns in nature and their abstract representation stimulate many of my paintings.”