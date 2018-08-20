BANDON - Visitors will have another chance to strike gold at the Bandon Historical Society Museum on Sunday, Sept. 2, of Labor Day weekend. Dozens of children took home gold from a similar “Gold Panning Sunday” in July.
Panners each took home a few flakes of “Sunset Gold” courtesy of The Sunset Motel, sponsors of the museum’s gold panning program. Kids get their first pan for free and can pan again for $3 a try. Adults can pan for $5 a try.
Labor Day weekend will include the next-to-the-last of the Free Summer Sundays offered at the museum this summer. Free Sunday admission has been provided by First Interstate Bank and Best Western, Inn at Face Rock since Memorial Day. The museum returns to its regular Monday through Saturday schedule after the Cranberry Festival weekend.
The museum’s collection of Cranberry Festival gowns is currently on display. Volunteers are preparing a display featuring the Class of 1968 and their era. The Class of ’68 is one of the Bandon High classes planning to include a museum visit in its class reunion activities.
The museum recently purchased several new pieces of display furniture with a grant from Trust Management Services. Volunteers have been at work revamping the displays on fishing, cranberries and cheesemaking.
Bandon’s history museum is located at the Corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m.