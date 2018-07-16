BANDON — Bullards Beach State Park continues its summer programs for 2018. The programs run from 7-8 p.m. through Sept. 1, Tuesdays through Saturdays, with the exception of the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers, who will play from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. The programs are held in either the amphitheater or the meeting yurt and are free and open to the public.
Carpooling or parking at the east side picnic area and walking into the campground is encouraged to avoid parking issues and traffic congestion. Allow enough time if walking in.
Bullards also has a top-notch Junior Ranger program that runs from 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout the summer. On Saturdays, the Junior Rangers take part in a bicycle parade. They have a chance to decorate their bikes and learn bike safety before the parade, then they ride throughout the park. All children are welcome.
This week's programs:
Thursday, July 19, meeting yurt - "Crabbing and Clamming" with Jim Heinrich. What are crab and clams all about and how can you come home with your limit? Dig up the details on the best spots to crab and clam in Coos County.
Friday, July 20, amphitheater - Bullards Beach Interpretive Park Ranger talk with Patrick Newhall, who will speak on a wide variety of natural and cultural topics to enhance visitors' park experience.
Saturday, July 21, amphitheater - "Lost but Found, Safe and Sound" with Jeanette Sinclair (no dogs allowed). Meet rescue dogs and their handlers. Learn what goes into a search and rescue and how you can be found safe and sound.
Tuesday, July 24, amphitheater - "Plant Identification" with Marty Giles. Stroll through the campground and discover the common plants found in the park and how to identify them.
Wednesday, July 25, meeting yurt - "Birds of Bandon" with Harv Schubothe. Learn about the many birds that can be seen in and around Bandon and why the Bandon area attracts so many birds.
Thursday, July 26, amphitheater - "Marine Mammals" with Bill Binnewies. Come learn about seal, sea lions and the great whales that are commonly seen along the Oregon Coast. It’s a whale of a time.
Friday, July 27, amphitheater - Bullards Beach Interpretive Park Ranger talk with Patrick Newhall, who will speak on a wide variety of natural and cultural topics to enhance visitors' park experience.
Saturday, July 28, amphitheater - Bullards Beach Interpretive Park Ranger talk with Patrick Newhall.
Tuesday, July 31, meeting yurt - "U.S. Coast Guard Station Coos Bay." Meet local Coast Guard personnel and hear how they support their missions and accomplish a variety of duties as they stand watch over the dynamic and sometimes dangerous coast.
Wednesday, Aug. 1, meeting yurt - "Bandon Cranberry Farming" with the Cram family. A glimpse at cranberry farming along the Oregon Coast and what it takes to be a successful cranberry grower.
Thursday, Aug. 2, amphitheater - "Coquille River Salmon in Our Watershed" with Darcy Grahek. As part of the collaborative Big Fish Vision, Grahek, OSU Extension Master Naturalist, will talk about the function of the Coquille Watershed as the nursery that produces salmon runs of coho, Chinook and steelhead. Crab, shrimp and many ocean fish also depend on a healthy watershed to produce healthy populations.
Friday, Aug. 3, amphitheater - Bullards Beach Interpretive Park Ranger talk with Patrick Newhall who will speak on a wide variety of natural and cultural topics to enhance visitors' park experience.
Saturday, Aug. 4, amphitheater - Bullards Beach Interpretive Park Ranger talk with Patrick Newhall.