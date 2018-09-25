BANDON - Two free, one-hour Medicare workshops will be presented in October to help people learn about their Medicare choices and next steps.
Medicare 101 will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 4, and at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 6, in the Bandon Public Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
The workshop will cover Original Medicare Parts A and B - what it does and does not cover, what it costs, and when and how to enroll; options beyond Original Medicare; differences between Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans; explanation of the Part D prescription coverage gap (otherwise known as the “donut hole”); how to avoid Part B and Part D penalties; and what people should know if they're still working and participating in an employer-sponsored plan when they turn 65.
The presenter will be Janya Roberts, a licensed health insurance agent with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, with 20-plus years experience in health insurance sales and marketing. Located out of Medford, Roberts travels throughout Southern Oregon representing Regence Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, working direct with local health insurance agents and providing free educational seminars on Medicare to the public. Roberts can be reached at 541-618-1258 or jayna.roberts@regence.com. The Medicare Producer Support Line is 800-557-0555.