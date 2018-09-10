FLORENCE - The eighth annual Florence Festival of Books will be held Sept. 28-29 at the Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St.
The keynote speaker’s address by New York Times bestselling author Amy Stewart will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 28. Stewart has written the popular "Girl Waits With Gun" about one of the first deputy sheriffs in America. Among her non-fiction titles is "The Drunken Botanist." Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.
Also on Friday from 3-4:30 p.m. is the festival’s popular panel discussion. This year’s topic is “Marketing Your Book.” The panelists include the dynamic group of Melody Carlson, Cindy Cashman, Ron Lovell and Tracy Markley. Between them, their book sales total in the millions. This is a free opportunity to learn more about marketing.
One of the most popular book fairs in the state takes place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, with no admission charge. A writer or publisher, who has published a book or books, is eligible to participate. For writers attending who have a manuscript or book idea they want to present to a publisher, this is their chance. For everyone, it’s a great opportunity to have a book signed by the author and for early Christmas shopping.
The event would not be possible without its many generous sponsors. Title Sponsors: Banner Bank, BPOE Elks Lodge #1858; Maire Testa. Chapter Sponsors: Chad E. Clement, D.D.S.; Ladies of Elks; Oregon Pacific Bank; Siuslaw Public Library. Verse Sponsors: Jim & Sally Rash; Harriet & Dick Smith; Lynn & Shelley Taylor; Waterfront Depot Restaurant–Marianne Brisbane. Between the Lines Sponsor: R.W. Hogeland & N.R. Archer. Line Sponsors: Cindy Wobbe Estate Sales; Coastal Fitness; Florence Regional Arts Alliance; Maple Creek Press; Kevin Mittge; Karen D. Nichols–Writer’s Group; Nosh/New Brown Hen Café, Inc; Pacific Publishing–Jon Thompson; Ellen Traylor–Port Hole Publishing; River House Inn; Siuslaw News.
