BANDON - Alive After Five returns to Old Town Bandon for the final time this year on Friday, Oct. 19. Alive After Five runs from 5-7 p.m. in Old Town Bandon and features art, music, food, refreshments and other activities. Many Old Town shops will be offering bargains as well.
This month’s theme is early Halloween.
A wine walk is one of the highlights of Alive After Five. To participate in the wine walk, glasses and walking maps will be on sale for $10 at the Port of Bandon's enclosed picnic shelter on the boardwalk from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Those attending are advised to get there before 6:15 so they will still be able to get to all the stops before dark.
The Greater Bandon Association organizes the Alive After Five activities. Proceeds benefit upcoming local public events in Bandon such as the Night of 10,000 Lights, Gorse Blossom Festival, Volunteer of the Month program as well as support GBA’s economic development initiatives. Call 541-297-2342 for details.