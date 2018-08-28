BANDON — The Bandon-By-The-Sea Rotary club would like the community to "fall" for the Wine & Cheese Extravaganza this year. That's why the club has moved its annual event from the usual spring date to September.
The 24th annual event will still feature an elegant evening at one of Bandon's most anticipated fundraising events. A limited number of tickets will be sold so everyone attending will have a seat at the table. It will be held from 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
This year, savory domestic and imported cheeses and delectable hors d' oeuvres will be paired with regional wines and craft beer in scrumptious bites by Coastal Mist, Edgewaters, TeSoAria Winery and Bandon Brewing Co.
The Rotary event will also feature a no-host bar provided by Edgewaters, silent and live auction items donated by local merchants and individuals and a wine grab raffle, with a chance to win a $100 bottle of wine.
Proceeds will benefit many local and international Rotary projects, as well as scholarships for Bandon High School graduating seniors.
Tickets cost $50 each or $75 per couple and are available at Bandon Mercantile and Edward Jones Investments, from Bandon Rotary members and at the door. Tickets often sell out, so plan to get yours early.
Bandon Rotary sends students to RYLA leadership camp, awards scholarships to Bandon High School seniors, supports local veterans programs, the Ready to Smile dental program, Shots for Tots, donates to Bandon Feeds the Hungry, sponsors the BHS Speech Team, the BHS Community 101 program and other scholastic endeavors, supports Shoes That Fit, the Gift of Literacy, purchases Shelter Boxes to be used in in the aftermath of a disaster, sponsors the Coos County Animal Shelter's mobile unit and supports the PolioPlus campaign to end polio worldwide, among many other efforts.
Sponsors of this year's Wine & Cheese Extravaganza include Bain Insurance Agency, Edgewaters, Edward Jones Investments – Bart Stein, Scott McEachern, MaryAnn Soukup CPA, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, JoDee Tittle, Umpqua Bank and Chuck Ward.
Bandon and all Rotarians are committed to improving the lives of those within their community, nation and world.
For more information, visit www.bandonrotary.org or "like" their Facebook page.