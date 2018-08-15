BANDON - In addition to the ongoing shows in the Gallery, Bandon Public Library has begun a new series of art exhibits inside the library itself. Curator Tracy Hodson has selected two local artists to begin this series: Donna Cox and Dorothea Tortilla, whose work is well-known and loved in Bandon.
“I'm calling it The Long Wall in the Library, to differentiate it from the gallery,” Hodson said. “Assistant Library Director Sara Michael approached me with the idea of putting art on the wall where the new books and Staff Picks are shelved, her idea being to beautify the library, and to support the expansion of art in public spaces here in Bandon. Our Library Director, Rosalyn McGarva, gave her enthusiastic approval and all the staff were excited by the idea. From the start, I wanted to fill the whole length of the wall with brightly colored paintings — fun and playful, but beautiful, too. Donna Cox and Dorothea Tortilla came to mind immediately, as both are great experimenters with color and style. Their work is different in many ways, but it harmonizes wonderfully on the wall, creating a very dynamic space.”
Above the book shelves and over the doors on the Long Wall, Donna Cox is showing several paintings of idiosyncratic faces, birds and flowers in bold colors, and a collection of globes altered with paper and yarn that sit atop the shelves. Dorothea Tortilla's abstracts fill the wide space between the Logan Room door and McGarva's office door.
“Tortilla's palette is exquisite,” said Hodson, “and her atmospheric abstracts create a space filled with movement and great visual interest — you just want to examine every inch of them.”
The artists were asked to view the space and then create or proffer works specifically for it, as it is a challenging space to fill.
“The pieces over the shelves have to read well from below, and the pieces in the larger area have to fill that space in an integrated way,” said Hodson, “I'll be approaching future artists and asking them to view the space, then get work together that will be right for it.”
“The Bandon Public Library is a community space and Bandon is a city filled with artists,” said Michael. “This art exhibit is a vibrant addition to our library and one more way the library supports collaborative partnerships that benefit everyone.”
Shows will last three months, and will include paintings, photographs, and sculpture. Works may, or may not, be for sale, as the artists prefer. Contact information is up on the wall. The Cox-Tortilla exhibit will run until Oct. 31.