COOS BAY — Fun, food and family activities will abound at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church European Street Faire, to be held Sunday, Sept. 9, at and around the church at Fourth and Market streets in Coos Bay.
Fairgoers will be able to eat, drink, be entertained and shop at the fair, which will run from 3 to 7 p.m.
Food and drink will be available at a variety of sidewalk cafes. At the German café, diners will find barbecued brats along with vegetarian offerings. Fat pretzels and Jarlsberg cheese will be served at the Norwegian café. The North Bend High School Culinary class will be serving wood-fired pizza slices at the Italian café, and cheese and fruit plates and three-layer cake will be available at the French café. A variety of Italian sodas will be provided by the Marshfield High School Key Club, “Amadeus Coffee with whipped cream” will be available at the “Kaffeehaus Vienna,” and wines and 7 Devils beer will be served at Paddy’s Irish Pub.
Games for all ages will be found at the kinderfaire, to be located in the Al Peirce meadow and parking lot. Children’s activities will include displays of preschool art and the “Lilliput Park,” a play area for preschoolers. Fortune tellers and buskers will entertain fairgoers, and there will be dancing music performed by the polka band, The Happy Five. Shoppers will find wonderful items from a 7-foot-long couch to an old ship’s clock and children’s toys at Auntie Em’s Attic Shoppe. And Pacific Ballet dancers will be hosting an open house at their new Fourth Street location.
Event sponsors include Joe and Xandra McKeown, West Coast Contractors, Liz Cowden, John and Teri Whitty, Myrle Ellingsen, Jeff and Caddy McKeown and Wilbur and Judy Jensen.
Proceeds from the faire will support the church, the Emmanuel Episcopal Preschool and the Coos Food Cupboard. (Food barrels for the Food Cupboard will be onsite for contributions.)