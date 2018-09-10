PORT ORFORD - Port Orford Renaissance woman Donna Roselius passed away at her home after a long illness on Sunday, Sept. 2. She requested her celebration of life be presented Sunday, Sept. 16, which would have been her 88th birthday. To honor her request, the celebration of her life will be held from 1-4 p.m. in the Freedom Room of the Port Orford Public Library, 1421 Oregon St. (Highway 101 and 14th Street).
All musicians, singers, writers, artists and students of Roselius who participated in her monthly Roaring Sea Arts open houses are invited to share their talents with a favorite piece or anecdote of special times with Roselius. Presenters are asked to limit their time to three to five minutes to allow for the many participants. To be placed on the program, contact Suzanne Monks at 541-332-0540 or 916-204-8572.
For over 20 years, Roselius hosted monthly gatherings in her home with its Roaring Sea Arts Gallery. Professional, amateur and student musicians and singers performed classical and popular music, writers entertained with stories and poems and artists displayed their works in the gallery.
Roselius made an enormous contribution over the years to the cultural climate of Port Orford with these open house gatherings, which were free and open to the public. She also taught classes on several musical instruments and various arts. Additionally, she wrote and published books of her own as well as for local authors.
Everyone is invited to attend this grand finale to pay tribute to the memory of this amazing woman. Her traditional drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be provided, but as in the past, attendees are encouraged to bring finger food.