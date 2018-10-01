COOS BAY - The Dolphin Playhouse will transform itself into the infamous Kit Kat Klub for its upcoming production of "Cabaret," opening Friday, Oct. 19 and running through Sunday, Nov. 4.
The show features a live band playing the iconic jazz of Kander and Ebb, with choreography by guest Kailee McMurran of Portland’s SubRosa Dance Company.
Set in 1931 Berlin against the backdrop of the rising Third Reich, "Cabaret" tells a story of humans struggling to connect with each other - or with anything - as they are caught up in the inexorable crush of dark historical forces.
Opening Night on Oct. 19 will be the Dolphin Players' annual fundraiser, the Party at the Playhouse, featuring catering by the Coach House, wine provided by Mark Mattecheck of North Bend Lanes, beer from Seven Devils Brewing Co., door prizes, and of course, the show. Partygoers will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the cast following the performance. Tickets for this special occasion are $50 for cabaret tables and $35 for general seating, with most of the ticket price being a tax-deductible donation.
Directed by Jane Stebbins and Alice Carlson, "Cabaret" takes advantage of the intimate theater setting of the Dolphin Playhouse, placing the audience at cabaret tables around the action. As the action moves between a boarding house and the Kit Kat Klub, actors join the audience and the lines between observers and participants begin to blur.
The iconic Sally Bowles is played by newcomer Serena Waters-Collier, while William Crombie plays American writer Clifford Bradshaw. A second romance between Bradshaw’s landlady and a Jewish fruit peddler is brought to life by real-life couple, George and Barbara Booth Nixon. Aymee Pedder observes and manages the action as the EmCee.
The Kit Kat dancers are Kristin Hovencotter-Greco, Kevin Gowrylow, Nicole Freim, Bex Schwartz, Sonne Olson, Alex Benson and Michelle Moore. Rounding out the cast is Zoe Shields, a hooker with a heart of flint. Musicians are Ida Jo Gates on keyboards, Mike Reiter on percussion, Quila Doyle on string bass and Nick Lovell on trumpet.
Memorable for such songs as "Wilkommen," "Cabaret," "Maybe This Time" and "Money Makes the World Go Round," "Cabaret" first opened on Broadway in 1966. It was revived on Broadway in 1987, 1998, and 2014, and was a 1972 movie with Joel Grey and Liza Minnelli.
Curtain time is 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, and $5 for children. Saturday, Oct. 20, is Pay What You Can, with admission by donation. Reservations may be made by calling 541-808-2611 or online at thedolphinplayers.webs.com, and tickets may be available at the door. The Dolphin Playhouse is located at 580 Newmark, in the Historic Empire district of Coos Bay.