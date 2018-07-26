BANDON - The Dew Valley Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
The Club is hosting an open house/coffee from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Clubhouse, located at 48028 Highway 101 (across from Misty Meadows, about 6 miles south of Bandon).
A century ago a few women started getting together in each other’s homes. The numbers grew and it was soon apparent they needed a larger area to meet. At one time there were as many as 80 members. The Dew Valley Clubhouse was the scene of many social events. As life has evolved, they now have a much smaller membership that works very hard to sew, embroider and crochet items to sell, together with RADA Cutlery, at the Bandon Old Town Marketplace on weekends and at the Clubhouse on Mondays when the group meets.
Money made all goes to sewing supplies, building utilities/maintenance and charity. Members are happy to receive donated fabric and jeans to offset their fabric costs. Annually approximately $5,500 is donated to local organizations and scholarships in financial support. Additional quilts are given to home fire victims, VA, Hospice and other groups.
Dew Valley Club members are proud of their good will and service to local communities. Join them on the Aug. 19 for refreshments and reminiscences and to see what the club is all about. New members are always welcome.