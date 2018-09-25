Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Cranberry Festival Parade 2018 results:

Animal category

1st - Mary K. Mast, Horse & Carriage

2nd - Dani Cox, Miss Sutherlin Stampede Rodeo Queen

3rd - Justina Tatum, Horse & Rider

Float category

Grand Marshal Award - Bandon Vision Center

1st - Southern Coos Hospital

2nd - Gary Pullen, Space Force 2018 (Photo not available)

3rd - VFW Honor Guard and Tin Can Sailors

Music/Band category

1st - Grace Christian Tutoring School

2nd - Bandon High School & Middle School Band

Vehicle category

1st - City of Bandon, Trolley

2nd - Ed Norton, 1928 Model A

3rd - Ed Norton, Horseless Carriage (Photo not available)

