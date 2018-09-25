Cranberry Festival Parade 2018 results:
Note: Awards not received already at the parade are available at the Visitor Center in Bandon. Please call Rushel Reed for more information at 541-297-5806.
To view photos of all the parade entry winners, visit www.theworldlink.com/bandon.
Animal category
1st - Mary K. Mast, Horse & Carriage
2nd - Dani Cox, Miss Sutherlin Stampede Rodeo Queen
3rd - Justina Tatum, Horse & Rider
Float category
Grand Marshal Award - Bandon Vision Center
1st - Southern Coos Hospital
2nd - Gary Pullen, Space Force 2018 (Photo not available)
3rd - VFW Honor Guard and Tin Can Sailors
Music/Band category
1st - Grace Christian Tutoring School
2nd - Bandon High School & Middle School Band
Vehicle category
1st - City of Bandon, Trolley
2nd - Ed Norton, 1928 Model A
3rd - Ed Norton, Horseless Carriage (Photo not available)