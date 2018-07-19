MYRTLE POINT - Come join the Coquille River Water Trails team from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 28, for an informally guided community paddle from Myrtle Point (starts at Ernie Bryant Park Boat Ramp on River Road) to Arago County Park. The paddle is about 5 miles long and family friendly. It will be a great day to get out and enjoy the Coquille River, organizers said.
Bring a water craft, PFD (life vest), water and a snack. Shuttles will be provided to transport people back to Myrtle Point at the end of the paddle.
Don't have a kayak? South Coast Tours LLC will have rentals at the event - single kayaks for $25 and tandem kayaks for $50. Rentals will be first-come, first-served. Call 541-373-0487 to reserve a rental or learn more about the event. There's more information about the event on the Coquille River Water Trail Facebook Page.