SIXES - The last Curry Contra Dance of the year will be held from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Sixes Grange.
Karen Olson will be caller for this event, which is sponsored by the South Coast Folk Society, and live music is enthusiastically provided by the Outstanding Open Band made up of musicians from up and down the coast. Side of the Tide Morris Dancers will entertain during a break in the Contra dancing, jingling their bells, stamping their feet and clacking their staves together in their delightfully rowdy dance.
Participants don’t need to bring a partner to a contra dance. If they do, they can expect a lot of partner changes throughout the evening. Those attending also do not need to know how to dance. The caller will walk the dancers through the steps before the band takes up their instruments.
Don’t miss the last in a serious of delightful local Contra dances. As a participant said, “The live music, the gathering of old and new friends was magical. The smiles and fun was priceless!”
This year’s Curry Contra Dances were funded by a generous grant from the Curry County Cultural Coalition and the Oregon Cultural Trust. For more information, call Kristi at 541-332-9295 or Jo at 541-348-2174.