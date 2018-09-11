Subscribe for 17¢ / day

SOUTH COAST - Are you a musician? Are you or do you know a musician looking for an opportunity to join a fun-loving and friendly community group? Then Southwestern Oregon Community Orchestra just may be a good fit.

Southwestern Oregon Community Orchestra is looking for musicians to join them as they prepare for their concert next month. They especially need a cello player and an oboe player.

Rehearsals are Tuesday nights and it's not too late to join to play in the Oct. 14 concert.

Call Don Walden, conductor, at 541-217-8258 for more information. 

