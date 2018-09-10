COOS BAY - "How to Train Your Dragon" will be shown in a matinee at 2 p.m. Sept. 30, at the Egyptian Theatre as a fundraiser for the Coquille Carousel Association. The historic theater is located at 229 S. Broadway, Coos Bay.
This popular Pixar movie is being sponsored by Greg and Barbara Rueger. Money raised from the event will be used to prep the ground at the Carousel site in Coquille.
Bring the whole family and pay at the door. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 14 and under. Door prizes will be given out.
For more info you may call Ophie at 541-808-4777 or Shirley at 541-396-5033.