BANDON -- The Bandon Booster Club presents Gold Rush, a dessert auction fundraiser at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
The fundraiser will feature silent and live dessert auctions, raffle tickets and prizes, a balloon pop, and live music by Morgan Alexander and dance floor after the silent auction, sponsored by Cardas Audio. A dinner, including meats and Smoked Mac and Cheese provided by Wilson's Market, plus sides will be offered, along with a full bar. The event is for those 21 and older.
The football, volleyball, band, cheer, girls basketball, softball, boys golf and baseball teams are all participating with baskets for the auction.
Tickets cost $25 each or $200 for a table of eight, and can be purchased from a student-athlete from the volleyball or softball teams, at CC's Salon from Briana Hutchens, from Emily Clark at Bain Insurance, or directly from the Booster Club.
The Bandon Booster Club is an organization of Bandon School District faculty and staff, parents and community members that promotes and supports all extra-curricular activities in the district.
Those interested in volunteering or for more information, can call Booster Club president Briana Hutchens at 541-297-0998.