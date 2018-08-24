BANDON - Bandon High School Band teacher Dave Weston is inviting anyone who graduated from BHS and participated in the band program to join the current band at the BHS Band Alumni Game at the Cranberry Bowl on Cranberry Festival weekend.
Music will be provided and some instruments will be available for use. The high school band will march in the parade earlier in the day, and alumni are invited to play for the game that afternoon.
The annual pre-season BHS football game will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Tiger Field.
Those alumni interested in playing with the band need to show up at the BHS music room at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.
For more information, contact Weston at 541-347-4413 or davew@bandon.k12.or.us.