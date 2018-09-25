BANDON - One out of every three bites of food people eat is pollinated by bees. With that in mind, a free presentation, “Bee Friendly Gardens and Farms” will be held from 3-4:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Bandon Public Library in the Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
The event is the first Bee Tea - library staff will brew the tea and those attending are asked to bring their favorite mug.
For the sake and health of native bees, Darcy Grahek and Christine Hall have prepared information to share about current efforts in Oregon regarding bumble bees and other native bees. Farmers who pay to have honey bee hives brought in to pollinate their crop may also be getting 25 to 30 percent of that crop pollinated for free already by native bees of species unknown to them.
Grahek is an OSU Extension Master Naturalist and Christine Hall is an OSU Extension Master Gardener and both are excited to share knowledge of plants and techniques that support bees and other pollinators.
This effort aims to bring people together to discuss how local landscapes, common areas, gardens or farms can collectively assist native bees in their struggle for survival. This event will wrap up with a round table discussion of how humans can come together to help improve the outlook for bees.