BANDON -- Bandon Showcase presents an eclectic and exciting 2018-19 season, featuring award-winning singer-songwriter Molly Tuttle, the cross-cultural sounds of Seffarine, old school, new cool jazz with Halie Loren, internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Luke McMaster & band, and the lush harmonies of Sweet Remains.
All show times are 7:30 p.m. at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, in Bandon City Park. Season tickets cost $125, or individual shows are $25 each, reserved seating. Season tickets are available now at Bandon Mercantile, 541-347-4341. Individual shows tickets will be available after Sept. 1.
Visit Bandon Showcase's new updated website at www.bandonshowcase.org for more information.
Three of the season's shows -- Molly Tuttle, Seffarine and Luke McMaster & band -- will feature student outreach events.
Bandon Showcase is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization. Its mission statement notes that they “are dedicated to … providing outreach opportunities for youth.” During past seasons, students have had the opportunity to hear talented artists, been entertained by a comedian puppeteer and performed alongside professional musicians, singers and dancers.
The outreach events take the form of master classes for students or, this year, some workshop opportunities for the general public, as well as assemblies for certain grades or the entire school. The outreach events are held at the school or the Sprague Theater.
"The outreach events are always entertaining and informative, allowing our local students the opportunity to gain exposure to cultural arts," said Bandon Showcase chairman MaryAnn Soukup.
Molly Tuttle
Friday, Oct. 12, 2018
With her lilting and lucid voice, Molly Tuttle speaks softly, but when she creates music that is truly original and unmistakably hers, her quietness turns charmingly bold as her rock-solid bluegrass songs take on a brash, but beautiful originality. A virtuoso multi-instrumentalist and award winning songwriter with a distinctive voice, Tuttle has turned the heads of even the most seasoned industry professionals. Her lovely voice, impeccable guitar playing, and sensitive song writing make her a star on the rise.
Seffarine
Friday, Nov. 16, 2018
Seffarine is led by Moroccan singer Lamiae Naki and oud player/flamenco guitarist Nat Hulskamp. Joined on stage by several world-renowned instrumentalists, Seffarine’s repertoire varies from classical Arabic and Andalusian music to original compositions influenced by the music of widely varying cultures including Spanish flamenco, classical Persian music, and American jazz. Their broad sound incorporates world cultures into a unified, fresh and expressive voice, full of color.
Halie Loren
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
Halie Loren shows that "old school becoming new cool" in the hands of a gifted artist is a beautiful thing. Her stellar voice with great tone and her marvelous phrasing sets her apart from most female vocalists. Loren's warm and seductive voice works its magic on the "old school" of Gershwins, Harold Arlen, Cole Porter, and offers original compositions - the "new cool" of jazz. She unifies each piece with a rhythmic pulse, unique phrasing and the subtlety of a slight vibrato on note endings.
Luke McMaster & band
April 4, 2019
Internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Luke McMaster’s performance delivers an exciting mix of raw energy and passion styled with his own brand of fun, sexy, romantic music. His exciting live show not only strongly reflects the power and emotion of his early Motown influences, but is further shaped by a confidence and performance style that fuels what critics have described as a “total package” audience appeal. McMaster has graced the stage and shared the studio with the best of the best in the music industry.
The Sweet Remains
May 1, 2019
The Sweet Remains is the unusual band on today's music scene to be headed by three gifted singer-songwriters, each of whom contribute to the writing and three-part harmonies that define the band's sound. Driven by strong lyrical and melodic writing, their songs easily appeal to fans of modern folk-rocker artists; however, it is their lush harmonies, that distinguish them from the throngs of guitar-toting troubadors and harken back to soft rock super-groups of the 1960's and 70's.