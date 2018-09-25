BANDON - The Bandon Public Library will celebrate Library Card Month from 1-2 p.m. Saturday Sept. 29, at the library, 1204 11th St. SW.
The event will welcome the Refreshing Youth Grant books to the library and announce the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. There will be a story or two, crafts and cookies for children 0-12. Children participating in the celebration, applying for library cards and signing up for the Dolly Parton program will be given tickets to enter into a contest for prizes. All ages are invited to come get their photo taken with Dolly and join in the fun.