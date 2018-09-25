BANDON - The Bandon Library Friends sponsors the following programs and events. All are free, open to the public and held in the Bandon Public Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW. For more information, call 541-347-3221 or visit www.bandonlff.org.
Classic Film Night, 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 8: "Dr. Strangelove" or "How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb." (Drama - Columbia Pictures, 1964, color, 94 mins.) starring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott, directed by Stanley Kubrick. A fanatical U.S. general launches a nuclear attack on Russia during the Cold War but the President and his advisers are shocked to learn that the Russians have technology to destroy the world in the event of an attack on them. Everyone is welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.
Bandon Library Readers Book Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 15: Discussing "Hell Bent" by Gregg Hurwitz. Everyone is welcome to join for lively conversation and refreshments, whether or not they've read the book.
Travel Night, 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 22: Featuring Vietnam with Dulce Havill. Everyone is welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.
Bandon Library Friends monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 23: Anyone looking for a way to make a positive difference in the community can learn more about the Bandon Library Friends by attending a monthly meeting. The BLFF is the nonprofit organization that supports Bandon Library. The group seeks input, new ideas and participation. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Classic Film Night, 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 12: "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" (Comedy - Paramount Pictures, 1987, Color, 93 min.) starring Steve Martin and John Candy, directed by John Hughes. A snob and a slob keep running into trouble, and each other, on their way home for Thanksgiving. Everyone is welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.
Bandon Library Readers Book Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 19: Discussing "After Alice" by Gregory Maguire. Everyone is welcome to join for lively conversation and refreshments, whether or not they've read the book.
Travel Night, 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 26: "Wild and Scenic Rivers: An American Legacy" with Tim Palmer. Palmer is the author and photographer of 26 books about rivers, the environment and adventure travel. As a writer, citizen conservationist and environmental planner, he has been involved in the Wild and Scenic Rivers system almost since its founding. See his work at www.timpalmer.org. Everyone is welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.
Bandon Library Friends monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 27: Anyone looking for a way to make a positive difference in the community can learn more about the Bandon Library Friends by attending a monthly meeting. The BLFF is the nonprofit organization that supports Bandon Library. The group seeks input, new ideas and participation. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Bandon Library Friends Holiday Book Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-noon members only; join at the door for $5 annual membership. Noon-5 p.m., open to the public. Featuring a wide range of gently used media, most $1 each, free homemade cookies, coffee, holiday music, as well as a beautiful, handmade quilt on display for the annual quilt raffle - tickets $1 each. All proceeds benefit the Bandon Library.
Classic Film Night, 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 10: "My Man Godfrey" (Drama/comedy, Universal Pictures, 1936, Color, 94 min.) starring William Powell and Carole Lombard, directed by Gregory La Cava. A madcap socialite heiress hires an erudite homeless man to be her butler. But Godfrey seems to be more than a vagrant. Everyone is welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.
Bandon Library Readers Book Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 17: Discussing "The Indigo Girl" by Natasha Boyd, and selection of books for the first half of 2019 - come with suggestions. Everyone is welcome to join for lively conversation and refreshments, whether or not they've read the book.