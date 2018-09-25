BANDON - On Jan. 13, 2005, the Bandon Jam met for the first time at the former Farwest Hall, now the Odd Fellows Hall on state Highway 42S in Bandon.
The jam was started to take the place of a long-standing jam that went on for many years at the Langlois Fire Hall. That Jam was considered to be practice for Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association events and occurred once a month. Betty Lively and Bev Hill kept it going. That Jam was acoustic only with stringed instruments, guitar, mandolin, fiddle, banjo and upright bass, but also included harmonica and piano, which was according to the fiddler by-laws, that is to say, no electrified instruments or percussion were accepted. The music played was mostly old time, bluegrass, and older country western as well as gospel.
After the Langlois Jam ended, the Bandon Jam was started to fill the void. It originally had the same premise, only acoustic instruments allowed and the same kind of music. However, gradually it evolved into folk and some newer music too, as well as the addition, occasionally, of flutes and percussion.
As different people joined, and others left or moved away, the Jam was no longer a practice session for the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association. Any acoustic musicians of any age and of any playing level from beginners to experienced were welcome. There has never been a charge for this Jam, although contributions are welcomed to help pay the rent for the building.
The Jam still meets once a month at 7 p.m. on the first Friday and goes until the last musician drops. It will meet again Oct. 5. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and there is no need to RSVP, just show up with instrument and/or voice, or come to listen. Occasionally, members of the audience feel moved to dance and sometimes there are even cookies.
For more information, call Jolly Hibbitts at 541-347-2229.