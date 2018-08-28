BANDON — The 72nd annual Bandon Cranberry Festival is sure to pique the interest of all Star Trek fans, with a weekend of activities, events and entertainment planned for the whole family.
The annual festival celebrating the cranberry harvest is set for Sept. 7, 8 and 9 in various locations throughout Bandon.
This year’s theme is “Bog Trek! Boldly Go Where No Cranberry Has Gone Before.” The space-aged theme invites many interesting interpretations of seeking out new civilizations in space: the final frontier. Parade participants are encouraged to get creative with their floats or costumes. Versions of the USS Enterprise, Capt. Kirk, Capt. Picard, Spock, Uhura, Data, Worf, Romulans and Klingons are all welcome.
As usual, there's something for everyone, with the Blessing of the Harvest, Queen's Coronation, a craft fair, bike ride, football and volleyball games, Cruise-In and Car Show, Cranberry Festival Parade, vendors, street dance featuring live music with Border Patrol, Treasure Chest raffle, poker run, corn hole tournament, disc golf tournament and the Lions Cranberry Run. Shops and restaurants will be open all weekend, as well as The Old Town Marketplace farmers and artisans market.
There will be no Queen of the Kitchen food fair this year, according to the Chamber of Commerce. But there will be a chance to tasty the tart berries during the cranberry eating contests, where brave contestants can win cash prizes.
Artisans will offer their goods at the Cranberry Festival Vendor Market on the west end of Second Street and food vendors and live music on the Main Stage will be located at the entrance to Old Town throughout the weekend.
This year, the Queen's Coronation will once again be held at the Sprague Community Theater on Friday night. The Cranberry Bowl football game is back on Saturday afternoon.
More details and information about the festival are available at bandon.com/cranberry-festival. And look for the Bandon Western World's annual special Cranberry Festival section with features, photos and a detailed schedule, coming out Aug. 31 and available in the Sept. 6 Western World and World newspapers.