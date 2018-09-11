BANDON - Helen Picca, local author, shares her inspiration to write and commitment to publish "From the Hamster Wheel to Happiness in 10 Easy Steps" at a free event at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Bandon Public Library 1204 11th St. SW.
In her book, Picca reveals her personal odyssey from New York City to the coast of Oregon in search of happiness ... and finding wellness along the way.
The roles of exercise and nature are two components that will be discussed further by additional guests.
Megan Punt, a certified yoga teacher, will discuss the many benefits of yoga. She will expound upon the physical poses of Hatha Yoga as well as yoga as a way of life.
A guest speaker on nature, to be announced, will discuss the benefits of walking in nature and describe some of the wonderful trails nearby.
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.