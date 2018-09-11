BANDON - Alive After Five returns on third Friday of the month on Sept. 21. Alive After Five runs from 5 to 7 p.m. in Old Town Bandon and features art, music, food, refreshments and other activities. Many Old Town shops will be offering bargains as well. This month's theme is Harvest and Octoberfest.
A wine walk is one of the highlights of Alive After Five. To participate in the wine walk, glasses and walking maps will be on sale for $10 at the enclosed picnic shelter on the Boardwalk from 5-6:15 p.m. Be sure to get there by 6:15 as they will not be sold later as purchasers would not have much time to participate in the walk.
The Greater Bandon Association organizes the Alive After Five activities. Proceeds benefit upcoming local public events in Bandon such as the Night of 10,000 Lights, Gorse Blossom Festival, Volunteer of the Month program as well as support GBA’s economic development initiatives. Call 541-297-2342 for details.