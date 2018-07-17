BANDON - Alive After Five returns to its third Friday of the month format on July 20. Alive After Five runs from 5-8 p.m. in Old Town Bandon and features art, music, food, refreshments and other activities. Many Old Town shops will be offering bargains as well.
A wine walk is one of the highlights of Alive After Five. To participate in the wine walk, glasses and walking maps will be on sale for $10 at the glass picnic shelter on the Port of Bandon boardwalk.
The Greater Bandon Association organizes the Alive After Five activities. Proceeds benefit upcoming local public events in Bandon such as the Night of 10,000 Lights, Gorse Blossom Festival, Volunteer of the Month program as well as support GBA’s economic development initiatives. Call 541-297-2342 for details.