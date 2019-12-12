BANDON — New codes compliance officer Debbie Martin looks forward to bringing the city of Bandon into compliance.
“I’m a retired police officer with the city of Santa Rosa, California. I have that background, and when I moved here I saw the codes compliance officer position and thought it would be a great way to learn the city,” Martin said.
According to Martin, much of her work is complaint-driven. People contact her with a complaint about a Bandon municipal code they feel is being violated, and after investigating, Martin tries to help bring people involved into compliance with city codes.
“My position isn’t about the enforcement piece of this it’s more about getting people to comply, and getting them to cooperate with municipal codes,” Martin said.
Martin expects most of the codes she responds to be about building standards, gorse, and illegally park vehicles.
“Those are a few examples of the kinds of codes we respond to. There are many, many pages of Bandon Municipal codes,” Martin said.
Having only spent a couple weeks on the job, Martin is spending much her time right now reading through Bandon codes to get familiar. She was sworn into service by Police Chief Bob Webb, as all Bandon officers are, and is working in the police department.
Martin is looking forward to approaching situations not as an enforcer, but as a helper.
“It is about compliance. My whole police career was about getting people to cooperate without having to use that arm of the law. I think it’s always possible to get people to cooperate, sometimes it’s just about educating,” Martin said.
New to the area, Martin moved to Bandon from Hawaii around five months ago to be closer to family. Martin said she really enjoys the small town environment of Bandon.
“I really enjoy the small town. I love the diversity of having the trees and the ocean. It’s beautiful and quaint,” Martin said.