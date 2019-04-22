BANDON – The Sprague Theater is open again! Repairs have been completed following smoke damage that occurred on Feb. 1.
Come celebrate the theater's reopening with a concert as Bandon Showcase presents The Sweet Remains at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.
Celebrating 10 years and over 30 million Spotify plays in 2018, The Sweet Remains is an unusual band on today’s music scene.
Rich Price, Greg Naughton, and Brian Chartrand met for a chance jam session in a Rhode Island hotel room in 2008 and instantly recognized a musical blend and kinship. The gifted and charismatic singer/songwriters each have an influence and make a major contribution to the writing and dulcet harmonies that define the band’s sound.
Driven by strong lyrical and melodic writing, their songs easily appeal to fans of modern folk-rockers like Jason Mraz, Ray Lamontagne and John Mayer.
Of course, when you make the type of music that The Sweet Remains do, it's easy to draw comparisons to a multitude of artists. However, it is their lush harmonies that distinguish them from the abundance of guitar-toting troubadours and better associate them with the super-groups and artists of the 1960s and 70s like Crosby, Stills & Nash, the Eagles and Simon & Garfunkel.
Still, the group does enough to make its music easily distinguishable from other acts.
The trio will interact with and involve the audience as their concerts become a conversation as well as a listening experience. They invite the audience to settle in for warm, charming gorgeous harmonies and inviting melodies.
The audience might even know some of their music as it has made appearances in film and TV commercials, including “The Independents,” a musical comedy/drama written by and starring them. The film was inspired by real-life experiences together as a band. The film, released in 2018, has been well received and rewarded at film festivals across the U.S.
Tickets cost $25 reserved seating and are available at Bandon Mercantile (541-347-4341), at www.bandonshowcase.org, and at the door.
Complimentary intermission wine bar and desserts provided by Edgewaters and Coastal Mist.
Bandon Showcase, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to bringing professionally presented music to the community and providing outreach opportunities for youth.