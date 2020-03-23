BANDON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 54
EMERGENCY MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
6:30 P.M.
AGENDA
Our Vision: TO EMPOWER ALL STUDENTS TO ACHIEVE THEIR POTENTIAL
This meeting is being held virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing
CALL TO ORDER
1.0 ITEMS FOR DISCUSSION
a) SCHOOL ISSUES SURROUNDING THE COVID 19 VIRUS
2.0 ITEMS FOR ACTION
a) TBD
b) TBD
3.0 ADJOURN
While the meeting is a public meeting, it is being held virtually in order to avoid a public gathering. We will
not be having public comment at the meeting. A recording of this meeting will be made available to the
public.
