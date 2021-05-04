Bandon School District #54 will have an election for two contested seats on the school board. These are profiles on the candidates, with the answers in their own words.
Seat Sought: Bandon SD Seat 3
Name: Stan Avery
Age: 69
Years in the area: 30
Occupation: A plumbing contractor, and director for 20 years of an international non-profit working in unreached villages in India and other nations, providing indigenous ecclesiastic support, education, well drilling and medical assistance.
Past political/civic experience: I am the Coos County delegate to the Oregon Republican Party. I teach specialty subjects in private schools.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Aside from our important budgetary responsibilities, I hope our board can survey all the parents in the district, to give them a voice regarding controversial new programs, and also to become a liaison for them, providing informed access to what is being taught to their children.
What do you feel are the most important issues you’ll be asked to face if elected?
Beyond doubt, we will face the national storm of controversy surrounding the recent incursion of Marxist “Critical Race Theory” and related indoctrinations now flowing from the states to the local levels.
How would you address those issues?
We will represent the parents who elect us. We will learn from them what they want regarding these and other issues and implement those policies within the full extent of our authority.
Why should the voters trust you with their vote?
It is hard to argue with success. As private educators, we taught our own nine children at home, and they have all become successful licensed professionals or entrepreneurs, well known in our community. We have 23 grandchildren thus far, eight of whom reside in our district. We are invested in Bandon, and we understand the importance of excellence in education for everyone.
Seat Sought: Bandon SD Seat 3
Name: Marie Simonds
Age: 40
Years in the area: 17
Occupation: Executive Director, Wild Rivers Coast Alliance
Past political/civic experience: Current: Bandon School Board, Vice Chair; South Coast Education Service District Board; South Coast Regional Early Learning Hub Steering Committee; Oregon Community Foundation South Coast Leadership Council.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Our students need educational and experiential opportunities that meet the demands of our time. Bandon needs more classes that get students experience with the trades, other CTE opportunities and engaging electives. I will work with school leadership to define goals, set strategies and allocate needed budget to accomplish Bandon School District’s goals and meets students’ needs for their future.
What do you feel are the most important issues you’ll be asked to face if elected?
We want students and teachers to safely return to the classroom. There will be social and emotional challenges for students, teachers, administrators and families. We have to be creative, meet students where they are and help them be ready to learn and engage positively with teachers and each other.
How would you address those issues?
Working with the Superintendent and district leadership, we would put strategies, systems and programs in place in order to meet our student’s needs and help them to thrive and reach their goals.
Why should voters trust you with their vote?
I am committed to our school and community. Both my kids attend Bandon School District and I am an enthusiastic and consistent community volunteer. I am dedicated to listening to our community needs and helping our students, staff and school community.
Seat Sought: Bandon SD Seat 3
Name: Jeannette Harper
Age: Not given
Years in the area: 4-5
Occupation: Retired
Past political/civic experience: Worked on campaign for “Pete Wilson for Governor” (CA, 1991); 39 years as Civil Service employee with State of California; 2 years as literacy tutor with Sacramento CA Library; 2 years as instructor with Oasis Institute for older adults; over 20 years as a volunteer with USGenWeb utilizing genealogy websites, training and mentoring; volunteered with Bandon Senior Activity Center; volunteered with Bandon Cranberry Festival; currently Secretary for Bandon Gun Club, Inc.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I would like to bring a different perspective to the school board. (Someone who has no preconceived ideas or perceptions.) What do you feel are the most important issues you’ll be asked to face if elected? Number 1 priority would be returning students to in-person classes both safely and quickly as possible. It's happening all across the country and it's time for our State to follow the science and act in a positive manner. I believe parents are truly interested in re-focusing students on learning skills that will help in their life time. Number 2 priority would be to make sure we bring back courses for future employment including economics, basic financials and workshops? Focusing on college does a disservice to both teachers and students. Future employment opportunities need to be addressed.
How would you address those issues?
I would like to work with the School District and find out how they are planning on dealing with students returning to a classroom environment. COVID is still present so measures need to be taken to reduce the risk of infection. I would also like to find out what industries in our area are willing to either mentor or apprentice jobs. Schools used to have shop, home economics, etc. and there is no reason this instruction can not be resurrected.
Why should voters trust you with their vote?
As the ‘new kid on the block’ and definitely an unknown, having lived in the Midwest as well as California, I probably have a different perspective on education. I was unable to go to college full time but have earned college credits while working because I have always sought ‘information’ and learning. Education is beneficial in many respects but sometimes it has to be juggled with real life and real life experiences and what is best for the student. We should not hold on to what has been done in the past but instead, look for new paths to take.
Seat Sought: Bandon SD Seat 5
Name: Theresa Avery
Age: 63
Years in the area: 30
Occupation: I occupied myself happily home-schooling nine children until I worked myself out of a job.
Past political/civic experience: I was elected as vice-chair of a local 501c-4 organization, Precinct Committee Person for nearly 10 years, and Secretary of The Coos County Republican Central Committee four years.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
The pandemic has inflicted considerable upheaval for the young people in our district. I aspire to restore a sense of normalcy for the kids, so they can experience a rich, expansive, socially healthy, educational experience. I hope to encourage transparent and vital dialogue between the School Board, the parents, and the administration.
What do you feel are the most important issues you’ll be asked to face if elected?
The issues we will be facing are paramount and being vigorously debated across the country. One is the push to implement Critical Race Theory. This is an offshoot of Critical Theory, a Marxist notion originating in Frankfort, Germany in the 1930’s. I oppose this and I encourage all parents to fully research the ideology. I am likewise concerned with gender fluidity and its effect on girl’s sports, bathrooms, locker rooms, and overnight school trips. We must make sure our girls rights and safety are protected.
How would you address these issues?
These matters can be addressed within the framework of the duties and powers of an effective school board. First, the School Board must faithfully fund the needs of the district. The Federal Gov’t has granted the Bandon School District nearly $1,800,000 for upgrading proper ventilation and what we need to create a healthy environment, so our students can return to, hopefully, such a clean, safe environment, they will not even need masks! Also, within the boards preview, I hope to address the new indoctrinal teaching concepts, cultivating unfettered input from the parents.
Why should the public trust me with their vote?
Obviously, because I am a Gypsy. (Just kidding.) People that know me understand that I put my heart into a job and, although I am a team player, I’m not afraid to think outside the box.
Seat Sought: Bandon SD Seat 5
Name: Angela Cardas
Age: 43
Years in the area: Graduated from Bandon HS in 1994, Moved back 12 years ago.
Occupation: COO Cardas Audio
Past political/civic experience: 4 years Bandon School Board, Current Chair
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
My term on the board has been challenging, educational and amazing. In the last year we passed a bond with matching funds from the state to upgrade the school facilities. We also just hired a new superintendent, Shauna Schmerer, after a months long, transparent process. She’s energetic, forward thinking, and a great communicator. In my next term as school board chair, I look forward working with Shauna, and helping her to make our school district the best that it can be for the parents and students of Bandon.
What do you feel are the most important issues you’ll be asked to face if elected?
The biggest issue today is having kids in school. Period. You may be able to stream the academics through a computer screen, but there is simply no substitute for in-person learning. I think the socialization aspect of public education is as important as the three R’s, and probably the number one reason that public school graduates do so well in college and in their post-academic lives.
Post-Covid, getting kids back in school has been a challenge. Keeping them there is likely going to remain a challenge for the foreseeable future. Keeping them there has become my number one issue, and will remain so.
How would you address those issues?
The authority of the school board is limited. If the board could simply open the school, we would have done so a long time ago.
What the board can do is hire, or fire, the superintendent. That’s pretty much the legal limit of our authority. I feel like we’ve made the best possible choice when it comes to hiring, and the entire board looks forward to working with our new superintendent to make the best choices for our students.
Why should voters trust you with their vote?
I’m really proud of the work I’ve done on the school board over the last 4 years. With the bond and our new superintendent, the parents and students of Bandon will really begin to see the fruits of that work in the coming months and years. Our current board is diverse in opinions and backgrounds, but we work together as a team so well, I would hate to see it end. I’ve also got skin in the game. Our son is in 5th grade at Harbor Lights, and has thrived. My husband and I have been very impressed with Bandon schools, since long before I ran for the board. We have a great district, and I can’t wait to be a part of things getting even better.
