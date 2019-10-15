Bandon’s girls were fifth and the boys sixth in the annual Paul Mariman Invitational at Philomath, continuing a strong season for the Tigers.
Both teams only lost to larger schools in the big meet, which included 27 schools.
The girls were behind Marist Catholic, Siuslaw, Philomath and Sisters, three of the top Class 4A schools. The boys were behind those same schools and Newport, though Philomath was first, Sisters second, Siuslaw third and Marist Catholic fourth in the boys team race.
The Tigers had three of the top 17 girls. Holly Hutton was 12th, covering the 5,000-meter course in 20:21. Shannon Smith was 16th (20:52) and Danielle McLain 17th (20:58).
Aunika Miller was 46th (22:53) and Hannah Blackard 85th (27:12 for the Tigers.
Philomath’s Hannah Hernandez won the race in 18:28.
Bandon’s boys were led by Isaac Cutler in 10th place (16:48) and Aero Franklin in 18th (17:17).
Charlie Ells was 45th (18:07), Patton Clark 49th (18:20), Ansen Converse 58th (18:40), Owen Brown 64th (18:57) and Trevor Angove 66th (19:07).
Bandon also had a strong showing in the JV boys race, with five team members running faster than 19:20 and finishing in the top 24. Hunter Angove was 11th (18:24), Luke Brown 12th (18:26), Nathan Vineyard 13th (18:28), Damian Avalos 17th (18:35) and Josh Minkler 24th (19:18). The Tigers were third in the team race behind Philomath and Marist Catholic, which combined to have the top 10 finishers.
Bandon competes Saturday in the Coquille Valley Invitational at Myrtle Point. The meet includes five teams and starts at 11a .m. for the high schoolers.
And next Wednesday Bandon competes in its final regular-season meet, the big Country Fair Classic at Elmira.
The district meet is on Tuesday, Oct. 29, this year at Lane Community College in Eugene, the same site as the state meet.