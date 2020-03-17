There’s a lot of uncertainty right now, and our thoughts go out to those currently living with the effects of this situation. Please keep our restaurant employees and small business owners in your thoughts and do all you can to support them individually now, and as business gets back up and running in a few weeks. 🙏🏽🤞🏽❤️ #supportsmallbusiness #bandonstrong #bandon
*****
Hello Face Rock friends,
We have a quick update for our Bandon location with a reminder that online sales are always open and we ship direct to your door!
The short version is that our creamery will remain open during this time, under normal business hours, following Governor Brown’s latest directives. We continue to monitor updates and directives from State and Federal authorities. The longer version is this - Bandon is a small community and we feel it is important to keep food access options open for locals or those who are otherwise unable to travel to surrounding areas to purchase food and supplies. Per Governor Brown’s instructions, we will manage customer traffic, safety and sanitation, and ensure proper customer spacing at the Creamery. If you would like to enjoy Face Rock’s selection of prepared foods, but would like to do so at your home (or in your car!), we offer all of our Ice Cream, Panini’s, Soups, Mac N Cheese, and cheese plates to go. Please call the creamery with your Take Out order and we will have it ready for you when you stop in. (541) 347-3223. Thank you for continuing to support Face Rock Creamery and all our fellow Bandon businesses!
*****
Exceptional West Coast Views… ;)
OPEN TUESDAY: For takeout and delivery from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
CLOSED WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Edgewaters will open on Wednesday and Thursday for takeout. Contact Edgewaters for more details. Edgewaters telephone (541) 347 8500
OPEN FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Takeout and delivery from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
Our website will receive frequent updates as events unfold. Next week’s takeout and delivery hours of operation at Lord Bennett’s are to be announced. The tentative plan and approach at LB’s is to remain open for takeout and delivery until the restrictions are lifted unless otherwise stated directly here on our website.
PLEASE NOTE: Lord Bennett’s takeout menu will be composed of specially selected menu items. The menu is subject to change and availability. Every effort will be made to keep the menu updated as well.
*****
Ours is a changing world.
With the news of COVID-19, the coronavirus, changing moment by moment, it’s hard to keep up. The NBA has gone dark. So has Broadway. Kids across America are coming home from college, their semesters at school over or broadcast online.
Here in the Bandon, many questions are being asked of the Chamber. Meetings have been rescheduled, a few events have been rescheduled or cancelled, businesses have ramped up cleaning procedures, and all of us are taking precautions where we can. Keep advised via our Facebook page and the City of Bandon website and Facebook page.
Here at the Chamber, we’re making some of those changes, too, but our mission remains the same: serving our local businesses and the community.
We can’t panic, but we can prepare. And we can begin taking some common sense steps toward keeping the community, and our employees, healthy.
Our volunteers at the Visitors Center have been given the choice to be at the desk or stay home. Remember, we have volunteers from 45 years of age, to 96. It is their choice, and for the most part, most want to be at the Visitors Center. But just know you may have someone ask why we are closed…. this is why…
Local businesses can be of great help to us at times like this. Restaurants and other eateries offer hot, nourishing meals and many have take-out options. Bookstores are great sources for good reading to pass the time. Banks can assist with special loan funds. Stores selling food, medical supplies and other necessities are nearby and easily accessible.
I could go on, but know that helping to support local businesses, while always important, is crucial at a time like this. These same businesses, as one so eloquently put it, are the ones supporting our kids’ fundraisers, the ones where we gather with friends, where the workers know our names. We need them to be around not only next week or next month, but for years to come. Let’s support them, where we are able, to get them through this time.
If you want to support a local business, but maybe belong to an at-risk part of the population, you can purchase a gift certificate now to be used later. Steps like that will enable local businesses to keep paying their staffs – your friends and family members – and keep businesses viable in our community.
I’m sure we’ll be sharing more information in the days and weeks ahead. For now:
Stay calm.
Stay informed.
Support your neighbors.
(wash your hands) 😉
And let’s all look forward to better times ahead...
Margaret
