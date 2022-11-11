A former Bandon man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of sexually abusing a young girl.
After a two-day trial, Anthony Damien Cordeiro was found guilty of one count of attempted rape in the first degree, three counts of sodomy in the first degree and three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, and because the crimes are Measure 11 crimes, he cannot be freed early.
The charges alleged Cordeiro abused a female child multiple times over a year. The victim was between 8 and 9 during at the time.
Because the victim was under the age of 12, the three sodomy charges were subject to Jessica's Law, which has a minimum sentence of 25 years. Judge Martin Stone sentenced Cordeiro to 18 months in prison on the first-degree rape charge, 75 months in prison on the sexual abuse charges and 25 years each on the three sodomy charges. Stone ordered the sodomy sentences to be served consecutively, meaning Cordeiro was effectively sentenced to serve 75 years.
The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Jody Newby.
