A Bandon man was arrested after being tracked by a Coos County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer Saturday.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 911 caller reported she had been the victim of an assault on Christopher Road in Bandon. The caller said Joshua Dylan Rice, 40, was on drugs and hit her with a club or stick.
With no deputies in the area at the time, Bandon police were dispatched to the scene. When officers arrived, they witness a man carrying a large stick run into the woods.
Deputies arrived later and spoke to the caller, who said she was hit with a large stick. She had injuries from the incident.
The sheriff’s office called in K-9 officer Raven to track the suspect. Deputy Jon Boswell and Raven tracked Rice a considerable distance into the woods before Raven located him back on Christopher Road. After a short foot pursuit and an altercation with Raven and Boswell, Rice was placed under arrest.
He was transported to the hospital and then to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked into the jail on the charges of assault 2 domestic, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and interfering with a law-enforcement animal.
