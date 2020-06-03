We can talk Wednesday at 1:00 if that works for you.
The major changes they'll notice is that we will no longer have a children's or programming specialist on staff so we will need to reinvent the way those services have been provided. The unforgiving truth was that we can only expect around 355K from our district tax base for the next fiscal year, and our staffing costs were around 420K. In total, we've had to let 3 staff members go to make up for the deficit. During the previous library director's tenure, staffing levels increased and the city had begun the practice of kicking in extra funds to support that, but because of their own budget shortfalls, they were unable to continue that practice. Our library's portion of the district funding is also expected to be smaller this year than last since the ESO will be taking a bigger portion of the revenue.
Hi Amy,
One of my board members suggested I get in touch with you so we can let the public know about that when the library reopens, it will have to be different than it was when we closed. We've had some significant budget issues we've had to overcome, that involved letting go of some much loved staff. It was thought that if we explained ahead of time it might be easier for our patrons to adapt. What do you think?
