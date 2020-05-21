Principal’s message
BANDON - The Class of 2020 is a passionate, driven group of students, and I would like to personally congratulate each and every one of you for achieving high school graduation. Graduation is an opportunity to reflect on your accomplishments and prepare for future opportunities that lie ahead
In addition, I would like to acknowledge the tireless efforts of Project Graduation, community volunteers and local service organizations for their continued commitment to our graduates. The Bandon community goes above and beyond in their support of our students. It is demonstrated year after year through partnerships with local organizations who provide financial and emotional support. Thank you so much for caring about the future of our students.
Sincerely,
Ms. Sabrina Belletti, BHS Principal
