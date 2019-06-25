BANDON — The night an arsonist burned down Bandon High School will be the subject of a program at the Bandon Historical Society Museum on Saturday, July 6.
The program, narrated by Bandon Mayor Mary Schamehorn, will begin at 11 a.m. and be repeated at 2 p.m. Admission to the program and to the museum on the day of the program will be free courtesy of The Human Bean in Bandon.
Mayor Schamehorn was a reporter for the Western World when the fire alarm sounded on the night of Jan. 24, 1974, and was the first photographer on the scene of the arson fire that destroyed Bandon High. Hear the first person account and see her exclusive collection of photos of the fire and its aftermath.
The Bandon Historical Society museum is located at the Corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue. During the summer, the museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.