EUGENE — For the Bandon girls cross country team, the path to get a team trophy at the OSAA State Cross Country meet went through the Lakeview team. After the Tigers placed second, while Lakeview claimed first, at the district meet on Oct. 29, Bandon needed a complete team effort to succeed as a team at Saturday’s state meet at Lane Community College.
“At districts against Lakeview we kind of got kicked in the teeth. Although we were close to them, we just didn’t have any bounce,” said Bandon head coach Brent Hutton. “(Today we) came in and actually, it was from the bottom up ... It was truly a team effort which was really cool.”
With the team’s second, third, fourth and fifth runners all running personal best times on the fast course, the Tigers claimed fourth as a team with 122 points, just missing Catlin Gabel in third place with 121 points. Lakeview, with two runners in the top-10, was fifth with 128 points.
Catlin Gabel’s Lila Fenner took first in a time of 18 minutes 49 seconds. Burns went on to win the team title with 43 points while Union took second with 110 points.
“It’s kind of cool that we were just one point away from third, I never thought that would happen,” said Bandon’s top-finisher, Holly Hutton. “I’m really proud of my team, especially our girls that PR’d today. They really showed up like they were supposed to.”
Holly Hutton led the way for the Tigers with her 12th place finish in a time of 20:05. Bouncing from 10th to 13th throughout the race, Hutton was able to make a pass on the track to snag her final position.
But the Tigers were able to make waves in the team race thanks in big part to Shannon Smith, Danielle McLain and Aunika Miller. Smith finished 20th in 20:37, McLain 21st in 20:46 and Miller 36th in 21:48. But more than their respective places, the runners were able to do what head coach Hutton has been preaching all year.
“Be competitive. We talked about ABC — always be closing. Always catch someone. Even if it takes half a mile to catch someone, always closing,” he said. “Even if someone passes you, as long as you keep your goal to close, and if you’re always closing — and that’s what they did today.”
After one mile into the race Smith was in 35th place before improving 15 places to secure 20th. McLain was in a similar boat as she went from 33rd to 21st throughout the final 2.1 miles. And Miller moved up in the pack going from 51st position after a mile to 36th place. All three girls recorded personal bests on the day.
“Awesome. You’ve got to be happy with the results at that point. They’ve done everything they could to put it out there,” said Brent Hutton.
Rounding out the scoring for the Tigers was freshman Kylie Barker, finishing with a personal best time of 23:57 to take 59th. Hannah Blackard finished 78th while Hannah Wayne was 82nd.
With Smith and Wayne the only seniors on the Bandon team, and the rest of the team being made up of underclassmen, the Tigers are excited for what the future holds.
“I’m excited for next year because I think our team is going to be a lot better next year,” said Holly Hutton. “We’re going to have some kids coming up from junior high that are ready and I think we’ll be on to state next year.”