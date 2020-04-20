Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Ron Elliott--Yet another 50 years of service.

Larry Sabin--45 years as director of the Fire Dept. Board

Morning Amy,

Tom Hutton recently shared an image of Layne and Lanny with you. If you have interest in details, Layne received the "2019 Rookie of the Year" award last Sat., 2/29/20, at the Bandon Rural Fire Protection District annual banquet.

Layne is a 17-year-old senior at Pacific High School. He began volunteering in the Junior Firefighter Program with the Sixes Rural Fire Dept. in spring 2019. After our family moved to Bandon in late summer 2019, Layne was accepted for volunteer service at the Bandon Fire Dept.

I understand that Bandon doesn't have a junior program, so taking Layne on was a decision not taken lightly. Layne quickly demonstrated his commitment to community service and has been recognized for his contributions. His participation with Bandon Fire takes high priority and is his favorite activity.

These presentations were made Feb. 29, 2020

I have these photos (some I have already sent) if you want all of them let me know.

1. Tom Williams -- 5 years of service

2. James Balkema --10 years of service

3. Nick Siewell -- 20 years of service

4. Ron Elliott --50 years of service

Like I mentioned, Ron is a long time commitment sort of person...50 years doing the Bandon Fireworks, 50 years doing the sideline chains at Bandon Football (please confirm the details of these)

5. Larry Sabin --50 years as Director of the Board of directors

6. Rick Kilcoyne -- Firefighter of the year 2019

These are just a sampling of the dedication found in this group of men who faithfully protect our community. We need to keep them in our prayers.

Chaplain Tom Hutton

