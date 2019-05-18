Bandon Dunes timeline
1991: Mike Keiser purchases initial 1,250 acres of property for Bandon Dunes.
1997: Construction of Bandon Dunes begins
1999: Bandon Dunes opens, along with Lodge and Lilly Pond Cottages
2001: Pacific Dunes opens
2002: Chrome Lake rooms open
2004: Lodge is renovated and expanded
2005: Bandon Trails opens, along with Grove Cottages
2005: Bandon Dunes is ranked No. 1 resort in North America for first time
2006: Bandon Dunes host 34th Curtis Cup
2006: Pacific Dunes is ranked No. 1 on Golf Magazine’s list of Courses You Can Play
2007: Bandon Dunes hosts U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship
2008: Bandon Dunes Inn opens
2008: Labyrinth is built
2010: Old Macdonald opens
2010: Mike Keiser forms Wild Rivers Coast Alliance
2011: Bandon Dunes hosts U.S. Men’s and Women’s Public Links Championships
2012: Bandon Preserve opens
2014: The Punchbowl opens
2015: Bandon Dunes hosts inaugural U.S. Women’s Four Ball Championship
2015: Wild Rivers Center opens
2015: All four courses are ranked among top 15 you can play by Golf Digest
2019: Bandon Dunes will host U.S. Four Ball Championship
2020: Bandon Dunes will host U.S. Amateur
2020: Bally Bandon Sheep Ranch will open