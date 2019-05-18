Bandon Dunes timeline

1991: Mike Keiser purchases initial 1,250 acres of property for Bandon Dunes.

1997: Construction of Bandon Dunes begins

1999: Bandon Dunes opens, along with Lodge and Lilly Pond Cottages

2001: Pacific Dunes opens

2002: Chrome Lake rooms open

2004: Lodge is renovated and expanded

2005: Bandon Trails opens, along with Grove Cottages

2005: Bandon Dunes is ranked No. 1 resort in North America for first time

2006: Bandon Dunes host 34th Curtis Cup

2006: Pacific Dunes is ranked No. 1 on Golf Magazine’s list of Courses You Can Play

2007: Bandon Dunes hosts U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship

2008: Bandon Dunes Inn opens

2008: Labyrinth is built

2010: Old Macdonald opens

2010: Mike Keiser forms Wild Rivers Coast Alliance

2011: Bandon Dunes hosts U.S. Men’s and Women’s Public Links Championships

2012: Bandon Preserve opens

2014: The Punchbowl opens

2015: Bandon Dunes hosts inaugural U.S. Women’s Four Ball Championship

2015: Wild Rivers Center opens

2015: All four courses are ranked among top 15 you can play by Golf Digest

2019: Bandon Dunes will host U.S. Four Ball Championship

2020: Bandon Dunes will host U.S. Amateur

2020: Bally Bandon Sheep Ranch will open

