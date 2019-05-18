BANDON — If you drive by Bandon Dunes on U.S. Highway 101, you know that resort by its two monolithic entrances.
It's only when you turn west into one of those entrances that you learn that there are more than just a bunch of people swinging golf clubs and chasing little white balls around well-manicured lawns.
"With over 500 employees, and all the moving parts, it's just like a little city," said Director of Rooms Joe Lowry.
If you're not paying attention on the drive into the resort, you could easily miss the cottages nestled among the trees. That is part of the charm of Bandon Dunes — the minimalist ideals of blending the business into nature as much as possible.
But along with 20 rooms at The Lodge and another 39 at The Inn, there are another 127 tucked into three distinct areas which can house up to 400 people. With the addition of Bally Bandon Sheep Ranch as the resort's fifth championship course next year there will be an additional 50 rooms going up, although their location has yet to be determined.
It's the amenities that make Bandon Dunes special. The accommodations, the restaurants, the pursuit to giving the best possible guest experience.
The attention to detail is evident in everything that happens at Bandon Dunes.
Whether it be a standard room, or one of the four-bedroom cottages, Lowry called the rooms "simplistic, but comfortable."
They also have enough upgrades that you feel like you are at a resort.
The four-bedroom units have four single king-sized beds with a large living room, a wet bar, fireplace and big-screen TVs. They also come with a view of the lake or the forest depending on which unit you are in.
And not to worry if something didn't make it into your luggage.
"If your forgot it, we've got it," said Lowry, who has been at the resort for nearly 14 years.
A big part of making the experience at Bandon Dunes special falls on the shoulders of Mike Miller.
He has been the director of restaurants at the resort for the past five years.
In his charge are four full-service restaurants and McKee's Pub, which is open for lunch and dinner. On average, the resort serves around 1,000 meals a day according to Miller.
His job is made easier because Executive Chef Don McCradic has been at the resort for nearly 15 years.
"Chef and I collectively run the department," Miller said. He also said McCradic's knowledge of business and the area are instrumental to what they do.
"The one thing that sets him apart is his teaching of his staff," Miller said.
Which leads to an enjoyable dining experience, no matter which restaurant you choose at the resort.
Miller said asking him to choose his favorite restaurant at the resort was like asking him which was his favorite child.
But when prodded where first-timers should go for their first Bandon Dunes experience, he suggested either Trails End or Pacific Grill.
"They both have beautiful views and offer an intimate setting," Miller said. "It's a good starting out point."
He said he has enjoyed his time at the resort.
"To be a part of something this special is an honor," Miller said.
The resort prides itself on providing outstanding food and lodging, and especially customer service, but, as owner Mike Keiser said during the recent 20th-anniversary celebration, doesn’t strive for five-star rankings.
Keiser pointed out the signature dish of the resort is Grandma Thayer’s meatloaf.
But all the elements are important, said General Manager Don Crowe.
“It’s part of the experience,” he said. “How does the room fit in … comfortable beds with the right linens, hot shower with the right water pressure.
“It’s the fundamentals. In the restaurants, it’s good quality food.”
All the aspects — golf, food and lodging — need to click together properly.
“The formula is successful,” Crowe said.