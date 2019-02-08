<h2>Bandon Crossings
Super Ball Best Ball
Feb. 2
Low Net — Greg Harless, Bobby Cox, Phil Bennett and Donald Conn, -23; Jeff Johnson, Tracy Couch, Jeff Fullerton and Brian Boyle, -21; Monte Mendenhall, Bob Hunter, John Root and Michael Naumes, -18; Hope Sessums, Marilyn Pothier, Kathrine Barton and Martha Blochlinger, -13; John Miles, Jerry White, Jeff Miles and Judy Miles, -11; Dave Hodges, Tamara Beckley, Tim Beckley and Jack Waibel, -5; Dave Sabala, Bob Johnson, Res Smith and Steve Feldkamp, -5; Mike Ochsner, Tracy Williams, Gerard Ledoux and Cedric Johnston, -3; Casey Peters, Chip England, Bo Clark and Spencer Rodgers, +4.
Closest to Pin — Greg Harless (No. 6), Rex Smith (No. 9), Jeff Fullerton (No. 11), Tim Beckley (No. 14), Jeff Johnson (No. 17).
Wacky Wednesdays
Feb. 6
Individual Quota
Total Quota Points — Donald Conn 10, Alan Jones 10, Veal Nemcek 4, Don Weissert 3, Bob Wirsing 3, John Ohanesian 2, Phil Bennett 1, Wes Osborne 1, Christopher Schwartz 1, Wim McSpadden 0, Dewey Powers -2, John Johnston -3, Gerard Ledoux -4, Tom Gant -4, Richard Wold -5.
Closest to Pin — Dewey Powers (No. 6), Phil Bennett (No. 9), Val Nemcek (Nos. 11, 14 and 17)